India logs 2,022 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 46 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 23, 2022

India today logged 2,022 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 46 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included as many as 43 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The remaining three deaths in the country included one each in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday registered 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 65, including 63 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

Of the 2,022 new cases of infection in the country in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 545, Delhi 365, Maharashtra 326, Karnataka 167, Haryana 160, and Uttar Pradesh 123.