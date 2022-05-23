India logs 2,022 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 46 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 23, 2022
India today logged 2,022 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.
The 46 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included as many as 43 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
The remaining three deaths in the country included one each in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
The country had yesterday registered 2,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 65, including 63 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
Of the 2,022 new cases of infection in the country in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 545, Delhi 365, Maharashtra 326, Karnataka 167, Haryana 160, and Uttar Pradesh 123.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,459 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,138,393 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,599,102 today, up 2,099 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the 14th day today, by 123 to 14,832 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.38 crore today, including 8.81 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.69% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.49% today.
A total of 84.70 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.94 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
