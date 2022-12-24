India logs 201 new cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 24, 2022

India on Saturday logged 201 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Friday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths.

The lone death registered today was a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,691 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,676,879 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,142,791 today, up 183 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 17 to 3,397 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.04 crore today, including 1.05 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

