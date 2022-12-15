India logs 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 15, 2022

India on Thursday logged 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 infection but no deaths.

None of the states had recorded any death for three consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Sunday at 530,663 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,447 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,141,017 today, up 274 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 79 to 3,767 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.98 crore today, including 59,327 doses given in the last 24 hours.

