India logs 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours
National

India logs 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection, five deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 15, 2022

India on Thursday logged 200 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 infection but no deaths.

None of the states had recorded any death for three consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Sunday at 530,663 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,447 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,141,017 today, up 274 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 79 to 3,767 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.98 crore today, including 59,327 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in