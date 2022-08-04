India logs 19,893 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 53 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 4, 2022

India on Thursday logged 19,893 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 53 deaths in the past 24 hours, higher than Wednesday's numbers.

The country had on Wednesday recorded 17,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 47.

The number of new cases in a single day stayed below 20,000 for the fifth day today after staying above that level for three days.

The number of 53 deaths registered today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 38 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included seven in Maharashtra, five in Delhi, four each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, three each in Punjab and Uttarakhand, two in Karnataka and one each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,530 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,087,037 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,424,029 today, up 20,419 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.

The number of active cases went down by 579 to 136,478 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 205.22 crore today, including 38.20 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.94% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.64% today.

A total of 87.67 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.03 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

