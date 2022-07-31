India logs 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 45 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, July 31, 2022

India on Sunday logged 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday added 20,408 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths to its tally.

The number of new cases in a single day dropped below 20,000 today after staying above that level for three days.

Maharashtra accounted for 2,087 of the 19,673 new cases registered today, followed by 1,886 cases in Karnataka, 1,595 in Kerala, 1,548 in Tamil Nadu, 1,333 in Delhi, 1,113 in West Bengal, 1,012 in Gujarat, 981 in Odisha, 873 in Himachal Pradesh, 703 in Jammu & Kashmir, 687 in Haryana, 658 in Chhattisgarh, 630 in Uttar Pradesh, 520 in Assam and 437 in Punjab.

The number of 45 deaths registered today included six backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 39 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included seven deaths in West Bengal, four in Maharashtra, three in Delhi, two each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.