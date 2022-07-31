India logs 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 45 deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, July 31, 2022
India on Sunday logged 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday added 20,408 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths to its tally.
The number of new cases in a single day dropped below 20,000 today after staying above that level for three days.
Maharashtra accounted for 2,087 of the 19,673 new cases registered today, followed by 1,886 cases in Karnataka, 1,595 in Kerala, 1,548 in Tamil Nadu, 1,333 in Delhi, 1,113 in West Bengal, 1,012 in Gujarat, 981 in Odisha, 873 in Himachal Pradesh, 703 in Jammu & Kashmir, 687 in Haryana, 658 in Chhattisgarh, 630 in Uttar Pradesh, 520 in Assam and 437 in Punjab.
The number of 45 deaths registered today included six backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 39 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included seven deaths in West Bengal, four in Maharashtra, three in Delhi, two each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,357. The total does not incude the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,019,811 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,349,778 today, up 19,336 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48%.
The number of active cases went up by 292 to 143,676 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 204.25 crore today, including 31.36 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.88% today.
A total of 87.52 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.96 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
