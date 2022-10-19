India logs 1,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection, ten deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 19, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 1,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths -- higher than Tuesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday reported 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 358 of the 1,946 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, followed by 289 in Kerala, 253 in Tamil Nadu, 220 in Karnataka, 141 in Delhi and 116 in West Bengal.

The ten deaths registered today included six backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining four deaths in the last 24 hours, there were two in Maharashtra and one each in Haryana and West Bengal.