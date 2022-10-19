India logs 1,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection, ten deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 19, 2022
India on Wednesday logged 1,946 new cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths -- higher than Tuesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Tuesday reported 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths.
Maharashtra accounted for 358 of the 1,946 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, followed by 289 in Kerala, 253 in Tamil Nadu, 220 in Karnataka, 141 in Delhi and 116 in West Bengal.
The ten deaths registered today included six backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining four deaths in the last 24 hours, there were two in Maharashtra and one each in Haryana and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,923 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,634,376 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,079,485 today, up 2,417 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 481 to 25,968 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.41 crore today, including 3.76 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.75% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.01%.
A total of 89.91 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.60 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN