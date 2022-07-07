India logs 18,930 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 35 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 7, 2022

India on Thursday logged 18,930 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 35 deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 16,159 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 28 deaths.

Of the 35 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 19, followed by seven deaths in Maharashtra, three in West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,305 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,566,739 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,921,977 today, up 14,650 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.52%.

The number of active cases went up for the 44th consecutive day today, by 4,245 to 119,457.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.33 crore today, including 11.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.32% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.86% today.

A total of 86.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.38 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN