India logs 18,840 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 9, 2022

India on Friday logged 18,840 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday reported 18,815 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 3,310 of the 18,815 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 2,950 in West Bengal, 2,944 in Maharashtra, 2,722 in Tamil Nadu, 1,037 in Karnataka, 636 in Gujarat, 608 in Telangana, 531 in Delhi, 470 in Odisha, and 422 in Bihar.

Of the 43 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the most at 19, followed by seven deaths in Maharashtra, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Assam and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,386 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,604,394 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,953,980 today, up 16,104 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.51%.

The number of active cases went up for the 46th consecutive day today, by 2,693 to 125,028.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.65 crore today, including 12.26 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.14% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.09% today.

A total of 86.61 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.54 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN