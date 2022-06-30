India logs 18,819 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 39 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases cross 100,000

New Delhi, June 30, 2022

India on Thursday logged 18,819 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

Of the 39 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest at 17, followed by seven deaths in Maharashtra, four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Punjab, two each in Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal, and one each in Delhi and Sikkim.

The country had on Wednesday reported 14,506 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 30 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,116 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,452,164 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,822,493 today, up 13,827 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.55%.

The number of active cases has crossed the 100,000-mark after four months, going up for the 37th consecutive day today, by 4,953 to 104,555. The number was last above the 100,000-mark on February 28, when it stood at 102,601. It had touched a low of 10,870 on April 13 this year before rising again.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.61 crore today, including 14.17 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.16% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.72% today.

A total of 86.23 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.52 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN