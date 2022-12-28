India logs 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours
National

India logs 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 28, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Tuesday's number -- but zero deaths due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Tuesday at 530,696.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,647 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,483 today, up 141 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 47 to 3,468 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.07 crore, including 90,529 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in