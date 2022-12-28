India logs 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 28, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Tuesday's number -- but zero deaths due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 157 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from Tuesday at 530,696.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,647 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,483 today, up 141 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 47 to 3,468 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.07 crore, including 90,529 doses given in the last 24 hours.

