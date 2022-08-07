India logs 18,738 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 40 deaths in past 24 hours
New Delhi, August 7, 2022
India on Sunday logged 18,738 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday reported 19,406 cases of COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the second day today.
Delhi accounted for 2,311 of the new cases registered today, followed by 1,931 cases in Maharashtra, 1,694 in Karnataka, 1,113 in Kerala, 1,094 in Tamil Nadu, 965 in Gujarat, 907 in Haryana, 905 in Uttar Pradesh, 836 in Odisha, 796 in Jammu & Kashmir, 738 in West Bengal, 686 in Himachal Pradesh, 652 in Telangana, 616 in Asssam, 600 in Rajasthan, 493 in Chhattisgarh, and 418 in Punjab.
The number of 40 deaths posted today included eight backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 32 deaths registered today included nine in Maharashtra, four each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, three in Manipur, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, and Tripura.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,689 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,145,732 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,484,110 today, up 18,558 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.
The number of active cases went up by 140 to 134,993 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 206.21 crore today, including 29.58 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.02% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.63% today.
A total of 87.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.72 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN