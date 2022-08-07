India logs 18,738 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 40 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 7, 2022

India on Sunday logged 18,738 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday reported 19,406 cases of COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the second day today.

Delhi accounted for 2,311 of the new cases registered today, followed by 1,931 cases in Maharashtra, 1,694 in Karnataka, 1,113 in Kerala, 1,094 in Tamil Nadu, 965 in Gujarat, 907 in Haryana, 905 in Uttar Pradesh, 836 in Odisha, 796 in Jammu & Kashmir, 738 in West Bengal, 686 in Himachal Pradesh, 652 in Telangana, 616 in Asssam, 600 in Rajasthan, 493 in Chhattisgarh, and 418 in Punjab.

The number of 40 deaths posted today included eight backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 32 deaths registered today included nine in Maharashtra, four each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, three in Manipur, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, and Tripura.