India logs 175 new cases of COVID-19 infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 4, 2023

India on Wednesday reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Tuesday's number -- and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday logged 134 new cases of infection and zero deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,707 on Monday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,679,131 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,145,854 today, up 187 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 12 to 2,570 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.12%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.11 crore, including 48,292 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country rose to 91.13 crore, including 201,690 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

NNN