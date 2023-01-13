India logs 174 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 13, 2023

India on Friday logged 174 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Thursday's number -- and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

Kerala and Karnataka accounted for 48 each of the 174 new cases of infection, followed by 18 in Maharashtra and 10 in Puducherry.

The two deaths recorded today included one in Maharashtra and a backlog case in Kerala.