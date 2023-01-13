India logs 174 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 13, 2023
India on Friday logged 174 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Thursday's number -- and two deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Thursday reported 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.
Kerala and Karnataka accounted for 48 each of the 174 new cases of infection, followed by 18 in Maharashtra and 10 in Puducherry.
The two deaths recorded today included one in Maharashtra and a backlog case in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,725.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,757 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,775 today, up 224 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 52 to 2,257 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.16 crore, including 49,597 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has increased to 91.29 crore, including 1.94 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.10%.
