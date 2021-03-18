India logs 172 COVID-19 deaths, 35,871 new cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, March 18, 2021

India today reported 172 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and another sharp rise in the new cases of infection to 35,871 in the past 24 hours as a steep spike in the fresh cases of infection in some States, especially Maharashtra, has emerged as a major cause of concern.

At 172, the number of deaths in a single day is slightly lower than the 188 recorded yesterday, which was the highest since January 15 this year.

At 35,871, the number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period is the highest since December 6, 2020, when 36,011 cases had been registered. It is also markedly higher than the 28,903 new cases recorded yesterday.

Of the 35,871 new cases reported today, Maharashtra, the worst-hit State in India, alone accounted for 23,179 cases.

The state also accounted for 84 of the 172 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll so far has risen to 159,216 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,474,605.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 57 consecutive days now. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 454 days. It has remained above 100 for nine consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days and has remained above that mark for eight consecutive days now. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 51 days. It has, however, remained above the 10,000-mark for 30 consecutive days now.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,063,025 as of this morning, up 17,741 from yesterday, pushing the recovery rate down to 96.41%.

The number of active cases went up sharply by 17,958 in the last 24 hours to go past the 250,000-mark and reach 252,364, the highest since January 1.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 188 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 28,903 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 121.160 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.680 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.605 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.693 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (538,052), Brazil (284,775) and Mexico (195,908).

NNN