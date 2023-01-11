India logs 171 new cases of COVID-19 infection, zero deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 11, 2023

India on Wednesday logged 171 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,722 yesterday.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,382 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,322 today, up 148 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection increased by 23 to 2,342 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.15 crore, including 51,377 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has risen to 91.25 crore, including 1.80 lakh tests done in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.09% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.11%.

