India logs 17,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 2, 2022

India on Saturday logged 17,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths -- slightly higher than Friday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

Of the 29 deaths, Kerala accounted for 15, followed by four deaths in Maharashtra, three in Delhi, two in Punjab, and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

The country had on Friday reported 17,070 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,168 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,486,326 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,851,590 today, up 14,684 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.54%.

The number of active cases went up for the 39th consecutive day today, by 2,379 to 109,568.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.84 crore today, including 9.09 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.14% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.56% today.

A total of 86.32 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.12 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

