India logs 16,935 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 51 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 18, 2022

India on Monday logged 16,935 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday reported 20,528 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day fell below the 20,000-mark today after remaining above that level for four consecutive days.

West Bengal accounted for 2,659 of the 16,935 new cases of infection today, followed by 2,604 cases in Kerala, 2,316 in Tamil Nadu, 2,186 in Maharashtra, 944 in Karnataka, 872 in Odisha, 644 in Gujarat, 496 in Delhi, 493 in Andhra Pradesh, 441 in Telangana, and 417 in Bihar.

Of the 51 deaths, Kerala accounted for 29, followed by 5 deaths in West Bengal, 3 each in Assam, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and 1 each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,760 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,767,534 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,097,510 today, up 16,069 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.47%.

The number of active cases went up for the 55th consecutive day today, by 815 to 144,264.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 200.04 crore today, including 4.46 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 6.48% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.58% today.

A total of 86.96 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.61 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

