India logs 167 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hour

New Delhi, December 17, 2022

India on Saturday logged 167 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off in all states.

The country had on Friday reported 162 new cases of infection and zero deaths.

Kerala accounted for 63 of the 167 new cases of infection, foowed by 32 in Maharashtra.

Of the four deaths added today, there was one in Maharashtra while the remaining three were backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,667 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,675,776 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,141,501 today, up 246 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 83 to 3,608 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.99 crore today, including 49,420 doses given in the last 24 hours.

