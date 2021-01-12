India logs 167 COVID-19 deaths, 12,584 cases of infection -- lowest in nearly 7 months

New Delhi, January 12, 2021

India today logged 167 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12,584 new cases of infection -- the lowest in nearly seven months -- in the last 24 hours as the spead of the virus continued to slow down across the country.

The number of new cases of infection was the lowest since June 17, 2020 when 10,974 fresh cases of infection had been reported.

With the latest numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 151,327 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,479,179.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 17th consecutive day today and below 200 for the second consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 29th day in a row today and below 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,111,294 as of this morning, up 18,385 as of this morning, making for a recovery rate of 96.48%.

The number of active cases dipped by 5,968 to 216,558 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 161 deaths yesterday -- the lowest in more than seven and a half months.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,311 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 90.878 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,944,583 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 22.613 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.131 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (376,060) and Brazil (203,580).

