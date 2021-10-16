India logs 166 COVID-19 deaths, 15,981 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 16, 2021

India today logged 166 deaths due to COVID-19 and 15,981 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the numbers posted yesterday.

The country had yesterday reported 16,862 fresh cases of infection and 379 deaths, which included 174 previously unreported fatalities of the past several weeks in Haryana added to the tally after reconciliation of data.

Overall, the spread of the pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the eighth day.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded 8,867 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 9,246 cases and 96 deaths registered yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 451,980 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,053,573 today.

Of the 166 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 67 deaths in Kerala, followed by 29 in Maharashtra and 16 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,399,961 today, up 17,861 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.08% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 2,046 to 201,632 today, the lowest in 218 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 97.23 crore, including 8.34 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.44% today, below 3% for the 113th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.73% today, below 3% for 47 consecutive days now.

NNN