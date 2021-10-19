India logs 164 COVID-19 deaths, 13,058 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 19, 2021

India today logged 164 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 13,058 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- the lowest in 231 days --- as the country continued to see a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had recorded 166 COVID-19 deaths and 13,596 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 11th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It logged 6,676 new cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,555 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 452,454 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,094,373 today.

Of the 164 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 60 deaths in Kerala, followed by 27 in Maharashtra, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,458,801 today, up 19,470 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.13% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 6,576 to 183,118 today, the lowest in 227 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 98.67 crore, including 87.41 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.36% today, below 3% for the 116th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.11% today, below 3% for 50 consecutive days now.

