India logs 16,299 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 53 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 11, 2022

India on Thursday logged 16,299 new cases of COVID-19 infection, marginally higher than Wednesday's number, and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 16,047 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the sixth consecutive day today.

Delhi accounted for 2,146 of the new cases registered today, followed by 1,847 cases in Maharashtra, 1,680 in Karnataka, 1,317 in Kerala, 1,145 in Haryana, 927 in Tamil Nadu, 923 in Uttar Pradesh, 678 in Gujarat, 653 in Odisha, 613 in Rajasthan, 605 in Telangana, 547 in Jammu & Kashmir, 526 in Himachal Pradesh, 519 in West Bengal, and 432 in Punjab.

The number of 53 deaths posted today included four backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 49 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included eight deaths in Delhi, seven in Maharashtra, five each in Karnataka and West Bengal, four in Gujarat, three in Punjab, two each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Sikkim.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,879 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,206,996 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,555,041 today, up 19,431 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.53%.

The number of active cases went down by 3,185 to 125,076 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 207.29 crore today, including 25.75 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.85% today.

A total of 87.92 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.56 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN