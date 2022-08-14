India logs 14,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 41 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 14, 2022

India on Sunday logged 14,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday reported 15,815 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 68 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the ninth consecutive day today.

Maharashtra accounted for 2,040 of the 14,092 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 2,031 in Delhi, 1,329 in Karnataka, 1,081 in Kerala, 864 in Haryana, 775 in Tamil Nadu, 622 in Jammu & Kashmir, 616 in Uttar Pradesh, 565 in Gujarat, 537 in Rajasthan, 461 in West Bengal, 440 in Telangana, 421 in Himachal Pradesh and 403 in Odisha.

The number of 41 deaths posted today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 29 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included nine deaths in national capital Delhi, followed by five in Karnataka, three each in Gujarat and West Bengal, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttarakhand.