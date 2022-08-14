India logs 14,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 41 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 14, 2022
India on Sunday logged 14,092 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday reported 15,815 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 68 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the ninth consecutive day today.
Maharashtra accounted for 2,040 of the 14,092 new cases of infection registered today, followed by 2,031 in Delhi, 1,329 in Karnataka, 1,081 in Kerala, 864 in Haryana, 775 in Tamil Nadu, 622 in Jammu & Kashmir, 616 in Uttar Pradesh, 565 in Gujarat, 537 in Rajasthan, 461 in West Bengal, 440 in Telangana, 421 in Himachal Pradesh and 403 in Odisha.
The number of 41 deaths posted today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 29 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included nine deaths in national capital Delhi, followed by five in Karnataka, three each in Gujarat and West Bengal, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttarakhand.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,037 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,253,464 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,609,566 today, up 16,454 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.54%.
The number of active cases went down by 2,403 to 116,861 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 207.99 crore today, including 28.01 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.69% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.57% today.
A total of 88.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.81 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
