India logs 137 COVID-19 deaths, 10,064 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 19, 2021

India today reported 137 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 10,064 new cases of infection -- the lowest in more than seven months -- as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate and the nationwide vaccination campaign gained momentum.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 152,556 and the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has increased to 10,581,837.

At 137, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day was at the same level as on May 23, 2020, when the cumulative death toll in the country had reached 3,720.

The number of new cases reported today -- 10,064 -- was the lowest since June 11, 2020, when 9,996 fresh cases of infection had been reported in a cumulative total of 286,579 until that date.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 23rd consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for six consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 30,000 for the 36th day in a row and below 20,000 for the 12th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 10,228,753 as of this morning, up 17,411 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.66%.

The number of active cases reduced by 7,484 to 200,528 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 145 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 13,788 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 95.544 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,039,947 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 24.074 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 8.511 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (398,980) and Brazil (210,299).

