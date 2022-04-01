India logs 1,335 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 52 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 1, 2022

India on Friday logged 1,335 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a declining trend around the country.

The 52 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 41 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 28 deaths, including 17 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

If the 41 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 11 today, the same as yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,181 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,025,775 today.

As many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,490,922 today, up 1,918 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 13,672 today, down 635 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 184.31 crore today, including 23.57 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.22% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 78.97 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.06 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

