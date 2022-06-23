India logs 13,313 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 23, 2022

India on Thursday logged 13,313 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 38 deaths -- higher than yesterday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The 38 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 20 in Kerala, four in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Delhi and Maharashtra, two each in Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mizoram.

The country had yesterday added 12,249 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths to its tally.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,941 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,344,958 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,736,027 today, up 10,972 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.60%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 30th consecutive day today, by 2,303 to 83,990.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196.62 crore today, including 14.91 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.03% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.81% today.

A total of 85.94 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.56 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN