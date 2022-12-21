India logs 131 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 21, 2022
India on Wednesday logged 131 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Tuesday reported 112 new cases of infection and three deaths.
Kerala (36), Maharashtra (20), Karnataka (15) and Rajasthan (11) were the only states which reported new cases in double figures.
The three deaths posted today included one in West Bengal and two backlog cases in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,680 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,676,330 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,142,242 today, up 210 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 82 to 3,408 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.01 crore today, including 53.872 doses given in the last 24 hours.
