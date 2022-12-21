India logs 131 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 21, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 131 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday reported 112 new cases of infection and three deaths.

Kerala (36), Maharashtra (20), Karnataka (15) and Rajasthan (11) were the only states which reported new cases in double figures.

The three deaths posted today included one in West Bengal and two backlog cases in Kerala.