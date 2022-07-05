India logs 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 5, 2022
India on Tuesday logged 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths -- significantly lower than Monday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Monday recorded 16,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths.
The 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection included 3,322 cases in Kerala, followed by 2,654 in Tamil Nadu, 1,515 in Maharashtra, 1,132 in West Bengal, 749 in Karnataka, 443 in Telangana, 420 in Delhi, and 419 in Gujarat.
Of the 19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two deaths each in Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, and one death each in Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,242 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,531,650 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,891,933 today, up 12,456 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.53%.
The number of active cases went up for the 42nd consecutive day today, by 611 to 114,475.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.09 crore today, including 11.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.90% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.81% today.
A total of 86.44 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.51 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
