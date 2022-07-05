India logs 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 5, 2022

India on Tuesday logged 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths -- significantly lower than Monday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday recorded 16,135 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths.

The 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection included 3,322 cases in Kerala, followed by 2,654 in Tamil Nadu, 1,515 in Maharashtra, 1,132 in West Bengal, 749 in Karnataka, 443 in Telangana, 420 in Delhi, and 419 in Gujarat.

Of the 19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two deaths each in Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, and one death each in Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.