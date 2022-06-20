India logs 12,781 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 20, 2022

India today logged 12,781 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included 11 in Kerala, three in Delhi, and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.

The country had yesterday registered 12,899 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the number of new cases in a 24-hour period has stayed above the 10,000-mark after remaining below that level since February 27 this year.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,873 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,309,473 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,707,900 today, up 8,537 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.61%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 27th consecutive day today, by 4,226 to 76,700.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196.81 crore today, including 2.80 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate jumped to 4.32% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.62% today.

A total of 85.81 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.96 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

