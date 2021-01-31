India logs 127 COVID-19 deaths, 13,052 new cases of infection

New Delhi, January 31, 2021

India today logged 137 COVID-19 deaths and 13,052 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a downtrend across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 154,274 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered a year ago, has increased to 10,746,183.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 35th consecutive day today. It has remained below 200 for 18 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 22nd consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,423,125 as of this morning, up 13,965 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.99%.

The number of active cases went down by 1,040 to 168,784 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 137 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 13,083 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 102.548 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,219,344 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 26.068 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.176 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (439,420) and Brazil (223,945).

