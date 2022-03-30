India logs 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 30, 2022

India on Tuesday reported 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a decelerating trend across the country.

The 31 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 16 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday registered 1,259 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, including 21 previously unreported deaths in Kerala.

If the 16 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 15 today, higher than the 14 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 521,101 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,023,215 today.

As many as 29 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,487,410 today, up 1,876 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 14,704 today, down 674 from yesterday. This is the first time that the number of active cases has dropped below 15,000 after a gap of 707 days. The caseload was 14,759 on April 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 183.82 crore today, including 26.34 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

More than 1.50 crore children in the 12-14 year age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since vaccination for this segment was started on March 16, the Ministry said.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.20% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.25%.

A total of 78.85 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.24 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

