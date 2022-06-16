India logs 12,213 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 16, 2022

India today logged 12,213 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, substantially higher than yesterday's number, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time that the number of new cases has crossed 10,000 since February 27 this year, when the number was 10,273.

The 11 deaths reported today include 3 in Kerala, 2 in Maharashtra, and one each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The country had yesterday recorded 8,822 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,803 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,257,730 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,674,712 today, up 7,624 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.65%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 23rd consecutive day today, by 4,578 to 58,215.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 195.67 crore today, including 15.21 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.35% while the Weekly Positivity Rate was up slightly at 2.38% today.

A total of 85.63 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.19 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN