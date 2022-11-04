India logs 1,216 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 4, 2022

India on Friday logged 1,216 new cases of COVID-19 infection, lower than Thursday's number, and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 1,321 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths.

The 18 deaths recorded today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala. The three deaths posted in the last 24 hours included one each in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 530,479 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,658,365 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,112,181 today, up 1,591 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 393 to 15,705 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.69 crore today, including 1.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

