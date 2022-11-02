India logs 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 infection, death toll rises by 1,375 after Punjab reconciles data

New Delhi, November 2, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly higher than Tuesday's number, but added 1,375 to its death toll after Punjab reconciled its data of the past several months.

The country had on Tuesday reported 1,046 new cases of infection and 53 deaths, which included 46 backlog cases in Goa.

The 1,375 deaths posted today included 1,369 deaths added by Punjab to its tally after reconciling its numbers. There were also two backlog cases in Kerala.

Apart from these, the four deaths reported in the past 24 hours included one each in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra accounted for 257 of the 1,190 new cases of infection, followed by 163 in Kerala, 144 in Tamil Nadu and 103 in Karnataka. All other states reported less than 100 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 530,452 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,655,828 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,109,133 today, up 1,190 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,375 to 16,243 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.66 crore today, including 1.23 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

