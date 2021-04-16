India logs 1,185 COVID-19 deaths, 217,353 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 16, 2021

India today logged 1,185 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a new high of 217,353 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as more States took measures such as night and weekend curfew to contain the spread of the virus.

At 1,185, the number of deaths is the highest in a 24-hour period since September 19, 1990 when 1,247 deaths were reported.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. Yesterday, the country had recorded 1,038 deaths.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

The number of new cases of infections, at 217,353, is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. This is the second consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day. The country had registered 200,739 new cases yesterday.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Punjab and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country has logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for the tenth consecutive day today and more than 150,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.

Of the 217,353 new cases of infection recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 61,695 cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 22,339 cases, Delhi 16,699 new cases, Chhattisgarh 15,256, Karnataka 14,738, Madhya Pradesh 10,166, Gujarat 8,152, Kerala 8,126, Tamil Nadu 7,987, West Bengal 6,769 and Punjab 4,333.

Maharashtra also accounted for 349 of the 1,185 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours. Among the other States, Chhattisgarh logged 135 deaths, Delhi logged 112, Uttar Pradesh 104, Gujarat 81, Karnataka 66 and Punjab 51.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 174,308 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has surged to 14,291,917.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,547,866 as of this morning, up 118,302 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 87.79% from 88.31% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 97,866 in the last 24 hours to 1,569,743 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 138.851 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.984 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.495 million) and ahead of Brazil (13.746 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (565,283), Brazil (365,444) and Mexico (211,213).

