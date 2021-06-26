India logs 1,183 COVID-19 deaths, 48,698 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 26, 2021

India today reported 1,183 deaths due to COVID-19 and 48,698 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to stay on a downward trajectory across the country, though there is some concern about cases of the Delta Plus variant of the virus found in a few states.

Today's numbers are significantly lower than the 1,329 deaths and 51,667 fresh cases of infection recorded yesterday.

After the brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May, the number of deaths in a single day has remained below 3,000 for the 12th consecutive day today after staying above that level for the previous five days. The number had fallen below 3,000 on June 1 for the first time after April 28. It has remained below 2,000 for nine days now.

The country had registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 13 days in May.

The number of new cases of infection in the country in a 24-hour period has remained below 100,000 for the 19th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 50,000 again after staying above that level for three days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 394,493 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,183,143 today.

Of the 1,183 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 511, followed by 150 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 118 in Kerala, 114 in Karnataka, 40 in Odisha, 38 in Andhra Pradesh, 35 in West Bengal, 26 in Assam and 22 in Madhya Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 20 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were four COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period while there were no deaths in Rajasthan.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 29,193,085, up 64,818 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 96.71% today from 96.66% yesterday.

This is the 44th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases dipped by 17,303 to below 600,000 at 595,565, the lowest since April 1, when the number was 584,055.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 31.50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered so far in the country, including 61.19 lakh doses in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.97% while the Daily Positivity Rate is at 2.79%, less than 5% for 19 consecutive days

NNN