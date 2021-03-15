India logs 118 COVID-19 deaths, 26,291 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 15, 2021

India today logged 118 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 26,291 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spike in the numbers of fresh infections in Maharashtra and some other States remained a cause of concern.

At 118, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours was significantly lower than the 161 deaths reported yesterday.

However, the number of new cases of infection reported today, 26,291, was higher than the 25,320 cases recorded yesterday. It is also the highest since December 20 last year, when 26,624 new cases were registered.

Of the 26,291 new cases reported today, Maharashtra alone accounted for 16,620 -- the third consecutive day that the state -- which is the worst-hit by the pandemic in India -- has logged more than 15,000 cases in a single day.

Maharashtra also accounted for 50 of the 118 deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the other states which have reported a spike in new cases of infection in recent days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 158,725 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,385,339.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 54 consecutive days now. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 42 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days and has remained above that mark for five consecutive days now. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 48 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose above the 11-million mark to 11,007,352 as of this morning, up 17,455 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.68%.

The number of active cases went up by 8,718 in the last 24 hours to 219,262, the highest since January 11.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 161 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 25,320 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 119.848 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.653 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.438 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.483 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (534,880), Brazil (278,229) and Mexico (194,710).

