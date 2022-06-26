India logs 11,739 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 26, 2022

India on Sunday logged 11,739 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- significantly lower than Saturday's number -- and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the 11,739 new cases, Kerala accounted for the most at 4,098, followed by 1,728 cases in Maharashtra, 1,382 in Tamil Nadu, 666 in Delhi, 579 in Uttar Pradesh, 510 in Haryana, 496 in Telangana and 419 in Gujarat.

Of the 25 deaths, Kerala accounted for 10, Delhi 6, Maharashtra 4, West Bengal 2, and Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan 1 each.

The country had on Saturday recorded 15,940 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,999 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,389,973 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,772,398 today, up 10,917 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.58%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 33rd consecutive day today, by 797 to 92,576.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.08 crore today, including 12.72 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.59% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.25% today.

A total of 86.07 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.53 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

