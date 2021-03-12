India logs 117 COVID-19 deaths, 23,285 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 12, 2021

India today recorded 117 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 23,285 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a rise in the spread of the virus in recent days in some States, especially Maharashtra, continued to cause concern.

At 23,285, the number of fresh cases of infection in a single day is the highest in more than ten weeks. Of these, Maharashtra alone accounted for 14,317 new cases.

The state, which is the worst-hit in the country, also accounted for 57 of the 117 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the other states which have reported a spike in new cases of infection in recent days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 158,306 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,308,846.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 51 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 39 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time yesterday after 57 days. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 45 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,953,303 as of this morning, up 15,157 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.85%.

The number of active cases went up by 8,011 in the last 24 hours to 197,237.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 126 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 22,854 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, more than 2.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country since the nationwide vaccination drive against the virus began on January 16.

The number includes 7,216,759 healthcare workers who have received the first dose and 4,048,754 healthcare workers who have got their second dose; 7,116,849 frontline workers who have received the first dose and 670,813 who have taken the second dose; 1,021,588 people aged above 45 and with comorbidities, who have taken the first dose and 5,998,754 senior citizens (aged 60 and more), who have taken the first dose.

A total of 389,337 doses of vaccine were given yesterday, the official data showed. The number was low because of the public holiday in most states on account of Mahashivratri.

The world has reported a total of 118.569 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.629 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.283 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 11.277 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (530,713), Brazil (272,889) and Mexico (193,152).

