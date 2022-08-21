India logs 11,539 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 43 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 21, 2022
India on Sunday logged 11,539 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Saturday's number -- and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Saturday reported 13,272 cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.
The number of new cases in a single day remained above the 10,000-mark for the fourth day today after remaining below that level for the previous two days.
Maharashtra accounted for 1,855 of the new cases registered today, followed by 1,713 cases in Karnataka, 1,109 in Delhi, 1,057 in Kerala, 719 in Haryana, 627 in Tamil Nadu, 592in Uttar Pradesh, and 561 in Rajasthan.
The 43 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included nine backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 34 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included nine in Delhi, four in Karnataka, three each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, two each in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,332 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,339,429 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,712,218 today, up 12,783 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.59%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,287 to fall below 100,000 at 99,879 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 209.67 crore today, including 26.58 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.75% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.88% today.
A total of 88.24 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.07 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN