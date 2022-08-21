India logs 11,539 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 21, 2022

India on Sunday logged 11,539 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Saturday's number -- and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday reported 13,272 cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained above the 10,000-mark for the fourth day today after remaining below that level for the previous two days.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,855 of the new cases registered today, followed by 1,713 cases in Karnataka, 1,109 in Delhi, 1,057 in Kerala, 719 in Haryana, 627 in Tamil Nadu, 592in Uttar Pradesh, and 561 in Rajasthan.

The 43 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included nine backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 34 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included nine in Delhi, four in Karnataka, three each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, two each in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.