India logs 11,466 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 10, 2021

India today logged 11,466 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 460 more deaths, including 337 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala which have been added to the state's tally as part of an ongoing audit of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 5,996 in the last 18 days as a result of the reconciliation of the data.

The country had yesterday recorded 10,126 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 332 deaths, including 182 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 337 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 123 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state recorded 6,409 new cases of infection and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 5,404 cases and 80 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 461,849 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,388,579 today.

Of the 123 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 47, followed by 27 in Maharashtra and 12 each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,787,047, up 11,961 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.25% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 955 to 139,683 today, the lowest in 264 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 109.63 crore, including 52.69 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.20% today, below 2% for the 47th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.90% today, below 2% for 37 consecutive days now and below 1% for the second consecutive day.

