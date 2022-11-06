India logs 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 14 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 6, 2022
India on Sunday logged 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday reported 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 infection and seven deaths.
Maharashtra accounted for 219 of the 1,132 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 200 in Kerala, 119 in Tamil Nadu and 109 in Karnataka.
All other states recorded less than a hundred cases each, with nine states reporting zero cases. As many as ten other states reported less than 10 cases.
The 14 deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala. The nine deaths posted in the last 24 hours included three in Maharashtra and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 530,500 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,660,579 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,115,240 today, up 1,479 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 361 to 14,839 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.72 crore today, including 1.38 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
