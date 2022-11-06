India logs 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 6, 2022

India on Sunday logged 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday reported 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 infection and seven deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 219 of the 1,132 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 200 in Kerala, 119 in Tamil Nadu and 109 in Karnataka.

All other states recorded less than a hundred cases each, with nine states reporting zero cases. As many as ten other states reported less than 10 cases.

The 14 deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala. The nine deaths posted in the last 24 hours included three in Maharashtra and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.