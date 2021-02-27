India logs 113 COVID-19 deaths, 16,488 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 27, 2021

India today logged 113 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16,488 new cases of infection as several States continued to witness a spike in the spread of the disease.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,938 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,079,979.

Of the 16,488 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 8,333 followed by Kerala with 3,671 and Punjab at 622. These three states as well as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the ones which have shown a surge in new cases in recent days.

Of the 113 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 48, followed byy Punjab with 15 deaths and Kerala with 14.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 38 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 14 times in the past 26 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 46th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 32 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,763,451 as of this morning, up 12,771 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.14%.

The number of active cases rose by 3,604 in the last 24 hours to 159,590.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 120 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,577 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 14,242,547. This number includes 6,668,974 healthcare workers who have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,453,878 who have received the second dose as well as 5,119,695 frontline workers who have taken the first dose.

The world has reported a total of 113.424 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.517 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.486 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.455 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (510,458), Brazil (252,835) and Mexico (184,474).

