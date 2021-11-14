India logs 11,271 new COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 14, 2021

India today recorded 11,271 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 285 more deaths, including 151 previously unreported fatalities that have been added to the tally in Kerala as part of a reconciliation of the data of the past several months in the state.

With this, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 7,142 in the last 22 days a result of the data audit.

The country had yesterday logged 11,850 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 555 deaths, including 412 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 151 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 134 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 6,468 new cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,674 cases and 59 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 463,530 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,437,307 today.

Of the 134 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 49, followed by 23 in Kerala, 14 in Tamil Nadu and 13 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,837,859, up 11,376 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.26% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down further by 390 to 135,918 today, the lowest in 17 months (522 days).

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 112.01 crore, including 57.43 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.01% today, below 2% for the 51st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.90% today, below 2% for 41 consecutive days now and below 1% for the second consecutive day.

NNN