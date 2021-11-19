India logs 11,106 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, adds 459 deaths

New Delhi, November 19, 2021

India today logged 11,106 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 459 to its death toll even as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a decelerating trend across the country.

The 459 deaths reported today included 321 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the COVID-19 data of the past several months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday recorded 11,919 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 470 deaths, including 327 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 8,049 in the last 26 days as a result of the ongoing data audit.

Not counting the 321 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 138 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 465,082 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,489,623 today.

Of the 138 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 51, followed by 24 in Maharashtra and 14 in West Bengal and 12 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 14 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,897,921, up 12,789 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.28%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 2,142 to 126,620 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 115.23 crore, including 72.94 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.92% today, below 2% for the 56th day and below 1% for the fifth consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.98% today, below 2% for 46 consecutive days now and below 1% for the fourth consective day.

