India logs 110 COVID-19 deaths, 11,039 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 3, 2021

India today logged 110 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,039 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to show a declining trend across most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 154,596 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,777,284.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 21 consecutive days now. It had fallen below 100 yesterday for the first time in nearly nine months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 25th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 twice in the last nine days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,462,631 as of this morning, up 14,225 from yesterday, taking the recovery rate to 97.08%.

The number of active cases went down by 3,295 to 160,057 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 94 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 8,635 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 103.854 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,252,812 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 26.431 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.283 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (446,744) and Brazil (226,309).

NNN