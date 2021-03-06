India logs 108 COVID-19 deaths and 18,327 new cases of infection -- highest in six weeks

New Delhi, March 6, 2021

India today logged 108 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,327 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- the highest in six weeks -- as a spike in the number of fresh cases in some states, especially Maharashtra, remained a cause of concern.

The number of new cases in a single day, at 18,327, is the highest since January 2, when 19,079 cases of infection were reported in the country.

Of the 18,327 cases, Maharashtra alone has reported 10,216 cases, followed by Kerala with 2,776 and Punjab with 808. Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are the states which are showing an upward trajectory in the number of cases.

Of the 108 deaths registered today, Maharashtra accounted for 53, numbers put out by the state government showed. Kerala reported 16 deaths and Punjab 11.

The number of deaths in a single day has remained above the 100-mark for two days now after remaining below that level for three days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 157,656 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,192,088.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 45 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 17 times in the past 33 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 53rd consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 39 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,854,128 as of this morning, up 14,234 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.98 %.

The number of active cases went up by 3,985 in the last 24 hours to 180,304.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 113 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,838 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 116.061 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.580 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.890 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.869 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (522,761), Brazil (262,770) and Mexico (189,578).

