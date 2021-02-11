India logs 108 COVID-19 deaths, 12,923 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 11, 2021

India today logged 108 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12,923 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease appeared to have slowed down in most parts of the country and the nationwide vaccination drive continued to gain momentum.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,360 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,871,294.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 24 consecutive days now and was below 100 in the previous five days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 30th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 thrice in the last 17 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,573,372 as of this morning, up 11,764 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.25%.

The number of active cases went up by 1,051 to 142,562 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 94 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,067 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, has reached 6,826,898 as of yesterday evening.

This number includes 5,665,172 healthcare workers and 1,161,726 frontline workers. As many as 215,133 people received the vaccination yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 107.339 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,354,416 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.285 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.659 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (471,422), Brazil (234,850) and Mexico (169,760).

NNN