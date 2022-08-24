India logs 10,649 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 24, 2022

India on Wednesday logged 10,649 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Tuesday's number -- and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 8,586 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 48 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection crossed the 10,000-mark again today after remaining below that level for two days.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,910 of the 10,649 new cases registered today, followed by 1,465 cases in Karnataka, 959 in Delhi, 907 in Kerala, 578 in Haryana, 560 in Tamil Nadu and 558 in Uttar Pradesh.

The 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 32 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included nine in Delhi, seven in Maharashtra, three in Punjab, two each in Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.