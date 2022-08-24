India logs 10,649 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, August 24, 2022
India on Wednesday logged 10,649 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Tuesday's number -- and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Tuesday recorded 8,586 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 48 deaths.
The number of new cases of infection crossed the 10,000-mark again today after remaining below that level for two days.
Maharashtra accounted for 1,910 of the 10,649 new cases registered today, followed by 1,465 cases in Karnataka, 959 in Delhi, 907 in Kerala, 578 in Haryana, 560 in Tamil Nadu and 558 in Uttar Pradesh.
The 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala.
Not counting those, the 32 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included nine in Delhi, seven in Maharashtra, three in Punjab, two each in Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,452 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,368,195 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,744,301 today, up 10,677 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.59%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 64 to 96,442 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 210.58 crore today, including 27.17 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.62% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.32% today.
A total of 88.35 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.07 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
