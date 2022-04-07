India logs 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 7, 2022

India today logged 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wane across the country.

The 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 29 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 1,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 71 deaths, including 63 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.

If the 29 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at 14 today, higher than the eight posted yesterday.

Of these 14 deaths, seven were registered in Maharashtra, three in Kerala and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal. All other States and Union Territories registered zero deaths in this period.