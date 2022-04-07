India logs 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 43 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, April 7, 2022
India today logged 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wane across the country.
The 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 29 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
The country had yesterday recorded 1,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 71 deaths, including 63 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.
The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.
If the 29 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at 14 today, higher than the eight posted yesterday.
Of these 14 deaths, seven were registered in Maharashtra, three in Kerala and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal. All other States and Union Territories registered zero deaths in this period.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,530 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,031,958 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,498,789 today, up 1,222 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 11,639 today, down 232 from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.20 crore today, including 15.37 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.21% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.22%.
A total of 79.25 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.82 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN